IANS Interview: Ex Union Minister Rajiv Pratap Rudy says Lalu Prasad not Rohini Acharya is his opponent in Saran

Patna, April 7 A qualified commercial pilot is ready to take off for Raisina Hill in this Lok Sabha election. Former Union Minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Rajiv Pratap Rudy is contesting this election on a BJP ticket for the fourth consecutive time in Bihar's Saran.

Rudy, the only parliamentarian who flies AirBus 320, in an exclusive interaction with IANS, spoke about his poll preparation. He believes that RJD President Lalu Prasad Yadav is his actual opponent in this election.

IANS: What are your challenges in 2024? How is this election different from 2019?

Rajiv Pratap Rudy: Lalu Prasad Yadav has always contested against me and he is contesting again here in Saran. So, the challenge here is constant for me. Rohini Acharya is a candidate for media but for me, Lalu Prasad Yadav is the candidate of RJD, and he is contesting this seat.

IANS: Is it a sympathy factor for Rohini Acharya in Saran, especially after she donated a kidneys to her father?

Rajiv Pratap Rudy: It is up to the media to decide whether sympathy remains with her or not. I firmly believe that sympathy is no ground. I don’t know if sympathy transfers into politics. If you want to hide your face behind another person, and as your face is prominently draconian, the face of another person cannot survive. The people of Chapra (Saran) and Bihar know it. So, I don’t think putting out another face (Rohini Acharya) would work for them on ground. Everyone knows who is behind the screen. Lalu Prasad Yadav is the candidate.

IANS: What are your priorities if you win?

Rajiv Pratap Rudy: Everything is smooth here in my constituency. Several ongoing projects are in progress. We have to pursue them in mission mode. We have a goal to complete existing projects and to bring new projects to the constituency. People know that the policies and projects announced by the Central government were first implemented in the constituency of Rajiv Pratap Rudy in Bihar. It is not a new process for me. I have been doing it for years.

IANS: Do you believe the 'Paltimar' image of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar may hurt BJP in Bihar?

Rajiv Pratap Rudy: There is no such discussion or reference I have heard of about CM Nitish Kumar. He is treated as a good human being in Bihar. There are no corruption charges levelled against him.

IANS: INDIA bloc is getting stronger in Bihar after the addition of Mukesh Sahani.

Rajiv Pratap Rudy: It is a battle between PM Narendra Modi and INDIA in this election. The campaign of Lok Sabha election 2024 is pivoted around PM Narendra Modi. Other things do not matter here.

Saran Lok Sabha constituency came into existence in 2008 after delimitation. The first Lok Sabha election in Saran took place in 2009 when RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav defeated Rajiv Pratap Rudy by 51815 votes.

In 2014, Rudy defeated former Chief Minister Rabri Devi by 40,948 votes.

In 2019, he contested against Chandrika Rai and won by 1,38,438 votes. Chandrika Rai was the father-in-law of Tej Pratap Yadav.

