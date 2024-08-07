IANS Interview: India's situation may be similar to trouble-torn B'desh in some ways, claims Mani Shankar Aiyar

New Delhi, Aug 7 In remarks that could trigger a controversy, Congress leader and former diplomat Mani Shankar Aiyar has sought to compare the situation in volatile and violence-hit Bangladesh with India, saying that despite economic growth, unemployment and inequality increased and persisted, leading to a turmoil in the neighbouring country.

In an interview with IANS following the fast-paced developments in Bangladesh, where Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina stepped down on Monday and fled the country for India, Aiyar said that apart from the "commonalities" in the economic conditions, there were some points of political comparison too.

He noted that democracy in Bangladesh had some "shortcomings", manifested by the fact that in the elections held earlier this year, and the previous ones, the opposition had refused to participate.

"They (Bangladeshi opposition parties) stayed away since they felt the process is neither free nor fair," Aiyar told IANS.

The former Union Minister said that this is not the case in India where the opposition does freely participate in elections, but added that there are some issues, "some suspicions" that have come and are being voiced by some sections.

Stating that necessary lessons must be learnt from these concerns, Aiyar said, "We will be Viksit Bharat, but will it be an independent and democratic India?"

Questions like these are arising and "we have to take care" of all these, he added.

On Sheikh Hasina, Aiyar said she was the best Prime Minister of Bangladesh from India's point of view.

"She was secular throughout, took care of her country's Hindu minority, ensured their welfare and development, and made them part of the mainstream," he said.

The Congress leader also said that it was most welcome that India gave Sheikh Hasina shelter and allowed her to take a call on the time she wanted to stay in the country.

However, he also said that there will be a new government in Bangladesh, which the people there will decide, and India must have good relations with whoever comes to power there.

"We must not risk future relations for the sake of Sheikh Hasina," he contended.

The senior politician also noted that there are claims that Pakistan and the US were behind the disturbances that led to the fall of Hasina's government, but noted that this is merely conjecture as no proof of their interference has been furnished.

Aiyar, who has served in Pakistan during his stint as a diplomat, also contended that it is important for India's interests to engage with and talk to the western neighbour.

"We have to talk to Pakistan, the world is viewing us... how will we be a 'Vishwa Guru' if we ignore our neighbourhood and our enemies there? We must engage and make efforts to solve our problems," he said.

