IANS Interview: Naqvi criticises Mamata's approach, slams Cong-NC alliance for J&K polls

New Delhi, Aug 31 Former Union Minister and senior BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, on Saturday, rebuked West Bengal government’s method of seeking justice for the doctor, whose rape and murder at a state-run hospital there left the nation enraged.

Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, in conversation with IANS, said that Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee should focus more on healing the wounds of the people rather than writing letters or holding protest marches. He also came down heavily on the Congress-National Conference (NC) alliance for the upcoming elections in Jammu & Kashmir.

Q- West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee has written a letter to the Central government asking for justice in the rape and murder case at R.G. Kar Medical College. What is your opinion on this?

A- It would be better for Mamata Ji to address the wounds and anger of the people there rather than writing letters or holding protest marches. Your letters, protests, or attempts to cover things up will not succeed in quelling the anger and distress caused by such a heinous crime. If she thinks that these superficial measures will absolve her of responsibility, she is mistaken.

Q- The Congress and NC are once again allying. What are your thoughts on this?

A- The Congress is once again entering the electoral field in J&K with an alliance. Those who have formed this alliance have, for decades, claimed to be the guardians of the Muslim community, especially in Kashmir, without taking responsibility for their development. These people, who have monopolised Muslim votes, have failed to contribute to development. They misused Article 370 and secularism as distractions, leaving J&K, particularly the people of Kashmir, in a dire state. Now is the time for the people to give their mandate, which will be for development and trust.

Q- What is your stance on the proposal to include non-Muslims in Waqf Board?

A- The Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) is currently discussing matters related to the Waqf Board. I am confident that this discussion will result in positive outcomes for all stakeholders. It's important to note that not only Muslims but a large number of Hindus are also stakeholders. During the Partition, many Hindus who left their homes in Pakistan and came to India were given houses, shops, or land by the administration of that time. However, they are still not the legal owners of these properties and are treated as illegal occupants. The JPC will make the right decision to protect and secure the interests of all stakeholders.

Q- BJP MP Kangana Ranaut's controversial statement has sparked anger, and even BJP has distanced itself from it.

A- Kangana is an excellent speaker. She doesn't need a spokesperson; someone as great a speaker as Kangana doesn't need anyone to speak for her.

Q- Yesterday, the Assam Chief Minister said in the Assembly that the two-hour break previously given for Namaz will no longer be allowed. What is your opinion on this?

A- Our country is a secular nation, and it operates on Constitutional values. In our country, no government institution or system grants breaks for religious practices, including Namaz. So those who are questioning this are contradicting themselves. On one hand, they claim to protect secularism and the Constitution, but on the other, they want to uphold something that goes against these principles. This is not right.

