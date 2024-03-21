IANS Interview: No Opposition leader can challenge PM Modi, says Mahesh Sharma

Noida, March 21 BJP MP Mahesh Sharma, who has been fielded from Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Budh Nagar constituency for the third consecutive time, sees no leader in the opposition INDIA bloc who can challenge Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Citing the works completed in Noida and Greater Noida by the "double-engine" BJP government at the Centre and the state, former Union Minister Mahesh Sharma, in an interview with IANS, revealed his roadmap for the future -- focussing on the problems of farmers and speeding up registration of pending flats.

Following are excerpts of the interview:

IANS: The BJP has once again expressed confidence in you, how do you see this?

Mahesh Sharma: I am a soldier of the BJP. I have had the opportunity to work in Gautam Buddha Nagar under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. I will maintain the faith reposed in me by the party. My next goal is to ensure that the 26 lakh voters of Gautam Buddha Nagar get the benefits of all the schemes and development works of the Central and state governments.

IANS: What are your achievements, which you think, that the party considered and nominated you for the third consecutive Lok Sabha election?

Mahesh Sharma: Whatever responsibility the party gives to a worker like me, we discharge it. Under the double-engine BJP government, several development works worth Rs 115,000 crore have been completed in Gautam Buddha Nagar.

Prime Minister Modi's dream project Jewar Airport will be dedicated to the public this year. The airport is being built at a cost of Rs 30,000 crore. A THDC power plant with 1,320 MW capacity at a cost of Rs 11,000 crore is almost ready in Khurja. The Eastern Peripheral Highway was built at a cost of Rs 11,000 crore. The main roads of Dadri, Secunderabad and Khurja were connected to Meerut Expressway and Ghaziabad, Aligarh Expressway costing Rs 8,000 crore.

Apart from this, Chilla Regulator Elevated Road has been constructed at a cost of Rs 800 crore to overcome the traffic congestion between DND and Noida Sector 15-A. Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Archaeological Institute was established in Greater Noida at a cost of Rs 289 crore.

Similarly, the country's first culinary arts institute was established in Noida Sector-62 at a cost of Rs 98 crore. Parthala Bridge has been constructed at a cost of Rs 80 crore. Apart from this, metro work in Noida and Greater Noida are also among the key initiatives.

IANS: What are tasks, which you think remained incomplete?

Mahesh Sharma: The villagers here have played a major role in the development of Noida. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has formed a committee to into the demands of farmers and villagers, which will submit its report to the government after the elections. Their issues will also be resolved after the government receives the report.

IANS: The problem of lakhs of home buyers in Noida is very complex; being the representative of the public, what suggestions would you make to the government to resolve the issue?

Mahesh Sharma: The problems of flat buyers have been resolved. For the flats which are not yet registered, Noida and Greater Noida authorities are getting them registered by setting up camps. Even after this, our officials are in constant touch with the builders who are not depositing due money. Once such builders deposit the money, the registry of remaining flats will start.

IANS: The Lift Act has been implemented in the state but the accidents did not reduce. The people responsible should be punished, which does not seem to happening as of now. What's your demand from the government on this?

Mahesh Sharma: The previous governments had not taken any action against irresponsible builders. Under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the strictest action is being taken against such builders. Where accidents have occurred, the police have taken the strictest action and will continue to take swift and strict actions against them in the future.

IANS: Do you think anyone from the INDIA bloc could be a challenge for the BJP?

Mahesh Sharma: The people of the country and Gautam Buddha Nagar want to see India becoming the third-largest superpower in the world under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. People also know that the country is safe in the hands of Prime Minister Modi. I do not see anyone from the INDI alliance who can challenge Prime Minister Modi.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor