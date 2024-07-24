IANS Interview: No religion is as liberal as Sanatan Dharma, says Morari Bapu

New Delhi, July 24 Renowned spiritual leader Morari Bapu released a captivating documentary film along with two compelling new books on the auspicious occasion of Guru Purnima on July 21, 2024.

The launches, rich in spiritual insights and personal experiences, promise to captivate audiences and provide deep inspiration.

The one-hour documentary film on spiritual leader Morari Bapu’s 12 Jyotirlinga Ram Katha Yatra, beautifully encapsulates the remarkable pilgrimage undertaken by him and his 1008 followers in July-August 2023. The books chronicle the beautiful and historic pilgrimage covering the twelve Jyotirlingas.

In an exclusive conversation with IANS, the spiritual guru explains in his words the importance of a spiritual expedition covering the sacred route of twelve Jyotirlingas.

IANS: You have undertaken many pilgrimages. How different is this pilgrimage to 12 Jyotirlinga?

Morari Bapu: In my entire spiritual journey, I have felt something new in every Katha and place. But I am not the kind of person who keeps count of Kathas, though my devotees keep track of it. When the turn of 900th Katha came, we decided to keep it simple and easy, as always. But, when Dwadash Jyotirlinga journey came up, I felt a natural spark that it was Lord Shiva's wish to conduct 900th Katha for the Jyotirlingas. I cannot explain why I made that decision or how it came to me. Some events cannot be measured from a logical perspective.

The Dwadash Jyotirlinga pilgrimage was not worldly, in my view. Yatras happen in every field but this was special. I felt that at each of the Dwadash Jyotirlinga, there was something special, the light left us illuminated. We felt this light with our closed and open eyes. This was an incredible experience for me.

IANS: What message do you want to convey with your books?

Morari Bapu: The documentary and books on the 12 Jyotirlingas are very rich and chronicle the historic pilgrimage. People are demanding for its translations into Hindi and Gujarati. It should be made available in other languages as well. The entire world watched it through the LIVE telecast but the documentary allows people to understand it more deeply. If we talk about the book, it will have a huge impact on people. It's not just a book, it is a combination of the thoughts and wisdom of many people.

IANS: You mentioned about experiences of devotees. Any specific incident that drew your attention?

Morari Bapu: I commend people's devotion, dedication and divine experiences. People think in different ways and their personal experiences can shed more light on this. If we take their experiences, this will become more meaningful. Thousands of people heard the Katha. If we take their experiences, it will be more meaningful. I don't want to express any personal bias.

IANS: Days ago, eateries and food outlets along the Kanwar Yatra route were ordered to display owners’ names. What is your view on this?

Morari Bapu: People undertake this pilgrimage because of their devotion to Lord Shiva. There is no competition here. I have seen Kanwar Yatra in many states. While on a visit to Jyotirlinga, I also participated in a Kanwar Yatra.

Politics is not my interest area. This is a yatra of faith and should not be politicised. People chant "Bam Bhole, Bam Bhole" along the route and adhere to austere measures during the Yatra. Everything should not be turned into a political issue. We should appreciate and promote people's devotion.

IANS: What is your view on claims by Opposition leaders that ‘Hindus are violent’?

Morari Bapu: Since the Vedic period, history is witness to the fact that there has been no religion as liberal as Hinduism. We don’t need to take names of any community. But if you look at history, you will see that most killings have occurred under certain ideologies worldwide. Hindus are as vast as the sky, no one is as liberal as Hindu and no religion is as liberal as Sanatan Dharma.

This does not mean that others are inferior. India has endured tough times and faced attacks for centuries but we weathered everything because of our unity. Despite being ruled by despotic rulers, we have survived.

As followers of Sanatan Dharma, we care for everyone, we even feed pigeons and ants. So how can it be labelled as violent?

I don’t know in what ways Hinduism and Sanatan Dharma have been described by others. As a child of Sanatan Dharma, I can say that I have not seen a dharma as liberal as our Sanatan Dharma.

