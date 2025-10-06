IANS-Matrize survey: NDA likely to race ahead of INDIA Bloc in Bihar, vote share seen nearing 50 pc

Patna, Oct 6 With the announcement of the election schedule in Bihar, the countdown for the high-stakes battle in the Hindi heartland has begun, and so has excitement around the numbers game.

In one of the first election surveys, the Matrize Opinion Poll has predicted a clear and landslide victory for the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the poll-bound state. RJD-led Opposition is expected to put up a fight, but not forceful enough to unseat the Nitish Kumar government, despite a strong anti-incumbency wave.

According to a survey conducted by Matrize News Communications in collaboration with IANS, the NDA is likely to fetch 49 per cent vote share, which in turn will translate into 150-160 seats, while Mahagathbandhan (RJD-Congress-Left combine) is expected to garner 36 per cent vote share, roughly accounting for 70-85 seats in the 243-member Bihar Assembly.

Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraaj Party, the latest entrant in the Bihar political arena and also being watched keenly by political watchers and analysts, is expected to bag a moderate share of 7 per cent vote share and may bag 2-5 seats on its own.

Other parties, including the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), are expected to accumulate 7 per cent vote share, translating into 7-10 seats. Asaduddin Owaisi’s AIMIM is seen failing to leave a mark and projected to get just 1 vote share.

According to the Matrize-IANS Survey, the BJP and the RJD are projected to perform the best in a high-voltage electoral contest, with both expected to grab 21 per cent vote share.

Congress is seen floundering despite mounting a strong ‘vote chori’ campaign in the run-up to elections and is seen settling at just 8 per cent vote share.

Nitish Kumar’s JD(U) is projected to improve its performance, as compared to the 2020 elections. It is expected to get 18 per cent vote share and garner 60-65 seats.

The Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), helmed by Chirag Paswan, is seen standing steady with its vote share of 6 per cent and is expected to contribute 4-6 seats to the NDA.

--IANS

mr/dan

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor