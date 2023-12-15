IANS MD and Editor-in-Chief Sandeep Bamzai to be conferred with 'National Living Legend Award' at Kalinga Literary Festival

New Delhi, Dec 15 Sandeep Bamzai, Managing Director and Editor-in-Chief, Indo Asian News Service , will be conferred with the National Living Legend Award on the inaugural day of 10th Kalinga Literary Festival (KLF) on February 9.

KLF has also invited Sandeep Bamzai to join as the speaker at the 10th Kalinga Literary Festival (KLF), to be held from February 9-11 at the Swosti Premium in Bhubaneswar.

Bamzai has been invited to speak on this year’s central theme of festival -- 'Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion in Literature'.

The topic has great relevance to literature and peace building in India and around the world.

“Your work as an author, entrepreneur, and journalist has set benchmarks and as a public intellectual, you have represented the diversity of India with pride and distinction. As a leading voice of Indian literature and plural traditions, your presence at the Kalinga Literary Festival will inspire the young minds of India," KLF said in the invitation to Bamzai.

