IANS Year Ender 2025: Bihar declared Maoist-free as major crimes show sharp decline

Patna, Dec 27 The Bihar Police earlier this week claimed that the state is now completely free from the influence of Maoists, while serious crimes such as murder, robbery and riots have recorded a notable decline.

Releasing the annual performance report at the Police headquarters in Patna, Home Department Additional Chief Secretary Arvind Kumar Chaudhary and Director General of Police (DGP) Vinay Kumar addressed the media.

They said that strict policing, effective use of technology, and sustained anti-crime campaigns have led to major success in maintaining law and order across the state.

Bihar declared Naxal-free

DGP Vinay Kumar said that the police have achieved complete success in previous Maoist-affected regions. "There is now not a single district in Bihar affected by Naxalism," he added.

During the year, 220 Maoists were arrested, while one Maoist was killed in an encounter, according to official data.

Sharp decline in major crimes

According to police statistics, murder cases declined by 7.72 per cent, robbery cases saw the steepest fall at 24.87 per cent, and riots decreased by 17.97 per cent. Officials attributed this decline to focused policing strategies and preventive measures adopted across the state.

Highlighting the year's achievements of the Bihar government, the DGP said that 3.35 lakh accused were arrested in serious crimes, including murder, robbery, dacoity, rape, and kidnapping.

As part of a crackdown on criminal assets, Bihar Police and the Home department have seized property of 70 criminals, assets of 1,419 criminals were identified for confiscation, and 405 cases related to asset confiscation have been sent to court.

DGP Kumar said these steps are crucial to financially weaken organised crime and mafia networks.

BNS and Preventive Action

The state also witnessed extensive implementation of the new Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Under Section 126, preventive action was taken against 12.50 lakh individuals, helping avert potential criminal activities in Bihar.

Prohibition and cybercrime control

Strict enforcement of the prohibition law continued throughout the year; 16.79 lakh litres of country liquor and 16.51 lakh litres of foreign liquor were seized during raids across the state.

In response to the growing challenge of cybercrime, 103 cybercrime cases were investigated, with action taken based on technical and digital evidence.

DGP Vinay Kumar told the media that an "Abhaya Brigade" has been formed in the state to enhance women's security.

He said the police department plans to purchase around 2,000 scooters next year, which will be used by women police personnel. These women officers will be deployed at coaching institutes, colleges, public places, and crowded areas to monitor situations and take swift action against miscreants.

The DGP said this initiative is aimed at ensuring quick response and improving women's safety across Bihar.

Focus on future policing

Senior police officials emphasised that crime control, action against mafias, and public safety remain the Bihar government's top priorities. The DGP added that further steps will be taken to make policing more effective, transparent, and technology-driven in the coming years.

