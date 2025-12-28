IANS Year Ender 2025: MP emerges as India's industrial hub with record investments, infra leap

Bhopal, Dec 28 "With a strong talent pool and thriving industries, Madhya Pradesh is becoming a preferred business destination", Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared while inaugurating the Global Investors Summit 2025 in Bhopal in February.

His words set the tone for a transformative year, as the state shed its historical "Bimaru" tag and positioned itself as a key growth engine for 'Viksit Bharat'.

Once viewed as a backward state, Madhya Pradesh witnessed an unprecedented industrial surge in 2025, driven by a series of high-profile investment summits and proactive policies under Chief Minister Mohan Yadav.

The state declared 2025 the "Year of Industries", pioneering innovative approaches to attract capital and create jobs.

The flagship event was the "Invest Madhya Pradesh - Global Investors Summit (GIS) 2025" held in Bhopal on February 24-25.

Inaugurated by PM Modi and concluded with an address by the Union Home Minister Amit Shah, it attracted more than 200 Indian companies, global CEOs, unicorn founders, and representatives from more than 50 countries.

The summit secured investment commitments worth Rs 26.61 lakh crore through MoUs, projected to generate 17.3 lakh jobs.

Including proposals from prior engagements, the total reached Rs 30.77 lakh crore, with potential for 21.36 lakh employment opportunities.

PM Modi launched 18 new industrial policies during GIS, focusing on ease of doing business, EV manufacturing, and textiles.

The state advanced the power surplus status, expanded airports, and developed multi-modal logistics parks.

Chief Minister Yadav emphasised fostering local clusters and plug-and-play units to link youth directly to livelihoods.

Home Minister Amit Shah praised the outcome, saying, "Madhya Pradesh has done a new experiment by organising separate investment summits for each sector, aiming for the overall development of the entire state, which will guide many states in the coming days."

He emphasised that these MoUs would establish large and ancillary industries, boosting skill development for India's youth.

Complementing the global summit were seven "Regional Industry Conclaves (RICs)" held throughout the year across divisions, a model pioneered by CM Yadav to ensure balanced regional growth.

These garnered Rs 2.46 lakh crore in commitments, creating more than 1.24 lakh jobs.

Chief Minister Yadav highlighted this approach, saying his government stands ready to provide all possible support within stipulated timelines to turn proposals into reality.

The year culminated in the "Abhyudaya Madhya Pradesh Growth Summit" in Gwalior on December 25, coinciding with former Prime Minister late Atal Bihari Vajpayee's birth anniversary.

Union Home Minister Shah inaugurated the event, laying foundation stones for 1,655 industrial units worth more than Rs 2 lakh crore, expected to generate 1.93 lakh direct jobs.

Sectors like energy (Rs 60,000 crore), renewable energy, mining, and tourism saw major allocations.

Home Minister Shah lauded Chief Minister Yadav's energy, noting, "Mohan Yadav ji has started something new; regional investment conclaves for balanced development... his regional investment committee has laid a strong foundation."

He added that Madhya Pradesh is becoming the growth engine of 'Viksit Bharat', adding that infrastructure announcements bolstered these investments.

As the year ends, Madhya Pradesh's industrial and infrastructure momentum -- fueled by more than Rs 33 lakh crore in total commitments -- signals a bright future, aligning with national goals of self-reliance and prosperity.

