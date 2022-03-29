IAS exam topper Tina Dabi to marry second time, shares pic with fiance



Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Tina Dabi is set to marry again. Dabi, an officer from the 2016 Rajasthan cadre, will be marrying Pradeep Gawande, who is from the 2013 cadre. Dabi shared the news of her engagement through a picture on the photo-sharing app Instagram. "I'm wearing the smile you gave me #fiance," wrote Ms Dabi, who enjoys massive popularity on the social media platform with over 1.4 million followers. She also tagged the husband-to-be - 2013-batch IAS officer Pradeep Gawande - in the picture.

Dabi late last year divorced Athar Aamir Khan who she had married in 2018. The wedding made headlines and was attended by top politicians. Tina Dabi topped the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) examination for civil services in 2015, the same year Athar Khan ranked second. Their romance and wedding were straight out of a movie script. Dabi, a graduate of Delhi's Lady Shri Ram College, shot to the spotlight after she became the first Dalit to top the prestigious civil services exam, that too in the first attempt. Their wedding reception in Delhi was attended by Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, Union Ministers and then Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan. The interfaith wedding had generated headlines and a backlash on social media at a time the country was caught in a debate on communal discord and so-called "love jihad.

