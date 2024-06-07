IAS Neerabh Kumar Prasad Appointed As New Chief Secretary of Andhra Pradesh

IAS officer Neerabh Kumar Prasad was appointed the new Chief Secretary of the government of Andhra Pradesh on Friday, June 7. His appointment came after incumbent Chief Secretary Dr KS Jawahar Reddy went on leave on Thursday for personal reasons.

Prasad is an IAS officer of the 1987 batch, he was posted as the Special Chief Secretary to Environment, forest, Science and Technology.

Amaravati, Andhra Pradesh: IAS Neerabh Kumar Prasad has been appointed the new Chief Secretary to the government of Andhra Pradesh. pic.twitter.com/JlsBH00rt0 — ANI (@ANI) June 7, 2024

In November 2019, Neerabh Kumar Prasad was appointed as the Chief Secretary to the YSRC government. Before that he was the Chief Commissioner of Land Administration.