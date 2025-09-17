IAS officer Sarfaraz Ahmad appointed MD of Hyderabad Metro Rail

Hyderabad, Sep 17 The Telangana government has appointed IAS officer Sarfaraz Ahmad as the Managing Director of Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited in place of N.V.S. Reddy, who has been holding the position since its inception.

Sarfraz Ahmad, who is currently Metropolitan Commissioner, Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA), has been given full additional charge of MD, Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited.

Sarfraz Ahmed, who belongs to the IAS batch of 2009, has been given the new responsibility at a time when the government is planning to embark on the expansion of Hyderabad Metro.

N. V. S. Reddy, a retired official of the Indian Railway Accounts Service (IRAS), has been appointed as advisor to the state government for urban transport for a period of two years.

Chief Secretary K. Ramakrishna Rao issued separate orders for the appointment of N. V. S. Reddy as advisor and transfer and postings of IAS officers.

Shruti Ojha, IAS (2013), on return from study leave, has been posted as Director of the Women, Children, Disabled and Senior Citizens (WCD&SC) department. She will replace Srijana G, IAS (2013), who was holding the post an additional charge.

Krishna Aditya S, IAS (2014), Director of Intermediate Education, has been given full additional charge as Secretary of the Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (TGSWREIS), relieving K Seetha Lakshmi, IAS (2018).

Kota Sreevatsa, IAS (2017), has been posted as Joint Metropolitan Commissioner, HMDA (General), and has been given additional charge as Secretary, HMDA, in place of R. Upender Reddy.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy held a review meeting on setting up a new power distribution company in addition to the existing Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (SPDCL) and Northern Power Distribution Company Limited (NPDCL).

The Energy Department has prepared a preliminary plan. Officials explained to the Chief Minister that agriculture, major and minor lift irrigation, rural drinking water supply, and drinking water supply within GHMC limits would be brought under the jurisdiction of the new distribution company.

The Chief Minister suggested reorganising the existing two discoms into three separate discoms. He issued key instructions regarding PPA allocation, staff division, asset distribution, pending dues, and other matters related to the proposed third discom.

The Chief Minister directed that the proposal should move forward only after obtaining Cabinet approval, and instructed officials to prepare a comprehensive plan at the earliest to ensure the speedy establishment of the new discom.

