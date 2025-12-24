ICG delegation visits Assam Rifles after ICGS ‘Amulya’ joins the fleet

New Delhi, Dec 24 Strengthening cooperation and professional affiliation between the two premier forces of the country, a 10-member delegation of the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) is on a six-day visit to Assam Rifles formation at Kunjaban Garrison, Agartala, Tripura, officials said on Wednesday.

The visit began on December 22 and will last till December 27.

According to defence officials, the visit is being conducted under the framework of institutionalised ‘Charter of Affiliation’ between Assam Rifles and Indian Coast Guard, which aims to promote closer interactions, exchange of best practices and enhanced operational synergy.

The delegation called on Brigadier Manish Rana, Deputy Inspector General of 21 Sector Assam Rifles and held interactions on issues of mutual interest, regional security dynamics and avenues for future collaboration.

They witnessed the ceremonial Beating Retreat showcasing the rich traditions of the Assam Rifles.

The delegation also visited the Integrated Check Post (ICP), Agartala and other cultural landmarks of Tripura, including Ujjayanta Palace. At ICP, they were briefed about border management and cross-border trade facilitations.

On Wednesday, the delegation paid a courtesy call on the Governor of Tripura, Indrasena Reddy Nallu at Lok Bhavan, Agartala.

The interactions underscored the importance of inter-service cooperation in ensuring national security.

Notably, this comes a few days after ICG commissioned ICG Ship 'Amulya', the third vessel in the series of eight new-generation Adamya-class Fast Patrol Vessels, at a ceremony held in Goa.

Powered by two advanced diesel engines generating 3,000 KW each, the ship can achieve a top speed of 27 knots and has an operational endurance of 1,500 nautical miles, enabling it to undertake extended missions across India’s maritime zones.

Equipped with indigenous, state-of-the-art weapons and systems, 'Amulya' offers superior manoeuvrability, operational flexibility and enhanced performance at sea.

The vessel is capable of undertaking a wide range of missions, including coastal surveillance, interdiction, search and rescue operations, anti-smuggling tasks and pollution response, significantly enhancing the Coast Guard’s maritime enforcement capabilities.

ICGS Amulya will be based at Paradip in Odisha and will operate under the administrative and operational control of the Commander, Coast Guard Region (North East), reinforcing security along the eastern seaboard.

The ship is commanded by Commandant (JG) Anupam Singh and is manned by a crew of five officers and 34 personnel.

