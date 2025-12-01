ICG detains Bangladeshi trawler with 15 fishermen for intruding into Indian waters

Kolkata, Dec 1 The Indian Coast Guard on Monday detained a Bangladeshi trawler with 15 fishermen after it violated Indian waters in Bay of Bengal. After detaining the trawler, the fishermen were handed over to the police.

It is learnt that while patrolling in Bay of Bengal on Monday morning, the Indian Coast Guard spotted a suspicious trawler. A Indian Coast Guard speed boat chased the suspicious trawler.

Finally, the trawler was apprehended. After questioning the fishermen in the trawler, the Indian Coast Guard came to know that this trawler belonged to Bangladesh. The Indian Coast Guard immediately apprehended 15 fishermen including the trawler.

According to sources, the trawler was then brought to Fraserganj in South 24 Parganas district.

Then the trawler and the fishermen were handed over to the Fraserganj Coastal Police Station. Later, the Fraserganj Coastal Police arrested 15 Bangladeshi fishermen on charges of infiltration. According to police sources, the name of the arrested Bangladeshi trawler is FB Alla Malik.

Secretary of the Sundarban Fishermen's Union, Satinath Patra said: "A special type of fish is found in Indian waters during the winter season. There is a good demand for that fish in Bangladesh. Due to this, Bangladeshi trawlers are repeatedly violating Indian waters. In the past, Bangladeshi trawlers have violated Indian waters several times. The Indian Coast Guard has now become active and is keeping a special watch on the waters. Due to this, one after another Bangladeshi trawlers along with fishermen are being arrested."

It may be recalled that several Bangladeshi trawlers were caught violating Indian waters in November. Many fishermen from Bangladesh were arrested.

Following this, surveillance has been increased in Bay of Bengal to prevent infiltration into Indian waters.

In addition, earlier this year, 62 fishermen from Kakdwip in West Bengal crossed the international waters and entered Bangladesh while searching for Hilsa in the deep sea.

One of them died while being detained in a Bangladeshi correctional facility. Since then, the family members of the remaining 61 fishermen from Kakdwip who were detained in Bangladesh are living in fear.

