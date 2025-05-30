ICG holds weapons training camp 'Hoshiyar-25' to keep itself prepared

Kolkata, May 30 The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) district headquarters at Haldia in West Bengal organised its annual weapons training camp ‘Hoshiyar-25' from May 26-30. ICG units from Kolkata, Haldia and Frazerganj participated in the camp.

"Such camps are very important. Though ICG personnel are armed during operations and all vessels carry weapons, a 'firing solution' is seldom reached. The ICG is engaged in both saving lives at sea and preventing smuggling, poaching, piracy or any infiltration attempt. Normally, the presence of an ICG vessel is enough to deter miscreants. They either make a run for it or give up. Under these circumstances, it is important to keep all personnel prepared in the handling of all kinds of weapons at our disposal," an official said.

The camp involved practice in the use of a variety of weapons as well as a refresher course on how to react to a certain situation.

The camp was of particular importance due to heightened tensions between India and Pakistan after the terror attack in Pahalgam on April 22.

India launched Operation Sindoor, as a response, on May 7, causing severe damage to terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. For the next four days, the Indian and Pakistani armed forces were engaged in a military confrontation that ended with an 'understanding' on May 10.

Terror outfits based in Pakistan, such as the Lashkar-e-Taiba and the Jaish-e-Mohammed have threatened to carry out attacks on India. This is where the exercise gains further importance. The 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks of 2008 were launched by the Lashkar-e-Taiba by sea.

"All participants were trained with due impetus on hostile boarding norms, buddy operations and weapons handling. For the first time ever, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) participated in the training, focusing on tactical integration and safe practice sharing. Live firing at the Barrackpore range, a musketeer competition and seamanship activities were integral part of the camp. The camp was aimed to boost crew competency and steer ICG in safeguarding maritime, environment and national interests of our nation within the EEZ," the official added.

The CISF is in charge of security at vital installations in West Bengal, including the Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port facilities at Haldia and Kolkata and the Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers Ltd. The joint training was therefore crucial, an official said.

The camp focused on team building, self-management, command and control orders for ICG to maintain its ready, relevant and responsive posture.

