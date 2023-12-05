ICG ship ‘Sajag’ makes port call to Saudi Arabia

New Delhi, Dec 5 The Ministry of Defence on Tuesday said that the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) Ship ‘Sajag’ -- an Offshore Patrol Vessel -- on Tuesday made port call at King Abdul Aziz Port, Dammam in Saudi Arabia.

The ministry official said that the 'Sajag' is on a three day visit with an aims to strengthen diplomatic ties and enhance cooperative engagements with the Saudi Border Guards and Saudi Naval Forces.

The official said that it will strengthen professional interactions such as training on Vessel Board Search and Seizure (VBSS), Maritime Search and Rescue (M-SAR), cross-deck visits, Table Top Exercise on Marine Pollution Response (MPR).

“The overseas deployment of ICG Ship ‘Sajag’ aligns with the government’s plan to foster bilateral relationships and strengthen international cooperation with the Friendly Foreign Countries (FFCs),” the official said.

He said that during this ongoing West Asia deployment, the ship earlier made port calls to Port Sultan Qaboos, Oman and will be making port of call to Mina Rashid, UAE in the later part of deployment.

He said that the visit of ICG ‘Sajag’ to West Asia accentuates India's warm and cordial relations with Gulf counties and further reiterate to foster friendly relations through maritime cooperation in consonance with the maritime vision of India “SAGAR - Security and Growth for All in the Region”.

He said that the ‘Sajag’ is part of the Indian Coast Guard fleet of OPVs, based on the West Coast of India in Porbandar, Gujarat, and operates under the operational command of Commander Coast Guard Region (North West).

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor