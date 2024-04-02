ICG’s Samudra Paheredar makes port call in Vietnam

New Delhi, April 2 Indian Coast Guard (ICG) Pollution Control Vessel Samudra Paheredar, with an integral helicopter, made a port call at Ho Chi Minh in Vietnam on Tuesday.

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) said that this initiative is a part of ongoing overseas deployment to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) countries.

During the three-day visit, the crew will engage in professional interactions focusing on marine pollution response, maritime search and rescue, and maritime law enforcement. The activities will also include cross-deck training, subject matter expert exchanges, sports events and passage exercises with the Vietnam Coast Guard (VCG).

The visit not only aims to strengthen ties between the ICG and VCG but also showcases India's indigenous shipbuilding capabilities.

In addition, 25 National Cadet Corps (NCC) cadets aboard the vessel will participate in a Walkathon and Beach Clean-up activities.

The MoD said that since 2015, the ICG and VCG have an existing Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) which institutionalised the cooperative engagements between the two maritime agencies. This overseas deployment is a testimony to ICG's commitment to bolster bilateral relationships and enhance international cooperation with friendly countries.

The visit of the ICG specialised vessel to these countries is in pursuance with India ASEAN Initiative for marine pollution announced during the ASEAN Defence Ministers’ Meeting Plus in Cambodia in 2022.

The deployment of Samudra Paheredar to the ASEAN region reflects India's shared concern and resolve towards marine pollution, promoting safety and security through maritime cooperation.

Prior to Ho Chi Minh, the vessel had visited Manila, Philippines to demonstrate a seamless continuation of diplomatic maritime engagements in the ASEAN region.

