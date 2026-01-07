ICGS Samudra Pratap strengthens vision of self-reliance, boosts security apparatus, says PM Modi

New Delhi, Jan 7 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday hailed the commissioning of the Indian Coast Guard Ship (ICGS) Samudra Pratap, the first of two Pollution Control Vessels, stating that it will further strengthen India's security apparatus and its vision of self-reliance.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh commissioned the ship on Monday (January 5).

In a post on X, PM Modi said, "The commissioning of Indian Coast Guard Ship (ICGS) Samudra Pratap is noteworthy for numerous reasons, including the fact that it adds strength to our vision of self-reliance, boosts our security apparatus and reflects a commitment to sustainability, among others."

With over 60 per cent indigenous content, ICGS Samudra Pratap is India's first indigenously designed pollution control vessel and the largest ship in the ICG fleet to date.

The addition of ICGS Samudra Pratap will significantly enhance the ICG's operational capability in pollution control, firefighting, maritime safety, and environmental protection. It will also strengthen its ability to conduct extended surveillance and response missions across India's vast maritime zones.

During its commissioning, Rajnath Singh described ICGS Samudra Pratap as an embodiment of India's mature defence industrial ecosystem.

Praising the ecosystem for its capability to handle complex manufacturing challenges effectively, Rajnath Singh said

"ICGS Samudra Pratap has been specially designed for pollution control, but its role is not limited to this alone. As multiple capabilities have been integrated into a single platform, the ship will prove to be effective in coastal patrol and strengthen maritime safety. It is a product of the modern approach adopted by the Goa Shipyard Limited (GSL) to enhance flexibility and readiness to deal with present-day maritime challenges," said Rajnath Singh.

The Defence Minister commended the ICG for playing a multidimensional role -- from marine pollution to coastal cleanliness, from search and rescue to maritime law enforcement.

He added that with the way the Coast Guard is fulfilling its duties, a clear message has been sent to the country's adversaries that if they dare to cast an evil eye on India’s maritime borders or attempt any misadventure, they will be met with a bold and befitting response.

The ship is equipped with advanced pollution detection systems, dedicated pollution response boats, and modern firefighting capabilities.

It also features a helicopter hangar and aviation support facilities, which can significantly increase its reach and effectiveness.

Rajnath Singh expressed confidence that due to these capabilities, the vessel will be able to operate stably even in rough sea conditions, providing a huge advantage in real-life operations.

He termed marine environment protection as not just a strategic necessity, but a moral responsibility, amidst the challenges of climate change and global warming.

The Defence Minister appreciated ICG for carrying out oil spill response, firefighting, and salvage operations, placing India in the category of select countries that possess advanced environmental response capabilities.

"Through its quick detection, precise station-keeping, and efficient recovery systems, ICGS Samudra Pratap will further strengthen capabilities. It will ensure that pollution incidents are controlled in a timely manner, preventing damage to coral reefs, mangroves, fisheries, and marine biodiversity. This is directly linked to the sustainability of coastal communities and the blue economy," he said.

