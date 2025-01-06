ICMR detects 2 cases of HMPV in Karnataka with no travel history: Centre

New Delhi, Jan 6 The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has detected two cases of the Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) in Karnataka with no travel history, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Monday.

The HMPV infections were detected via routine surveillance in a 3-month-old girl and an 8-month-old boy in Bengaluru.

The infection was identified after the children were admitted to Bengaluru’s Baptist Hospital. Both children had a history of bronchopneumonia -- a form of pneumonia, a lung infection. Bronchopneumonia affects both the alveoli in the lungs and the bronchi.

"Both cases were identified through routine surveillance for multiple respiratory viral pathogens, as part of ICMR's ongoing

efforts to monitor respiratory illnesses across the country,” the health ministry statement said.

The ministry noted that while the baby girl “has been discharged”, the baby boy “is now recovering”.

“It is important to note that neither of the affected patients have any history of international travel,” the Ministry said.

HMPV is already in circulation globally, including in India, and cases of respiratory illnesses associated with HMPV have been reported in various countries, particularly China.

“Union Health Ministry is monitoring the situation through all available surveillance channels,” it said noting that, “there has been no unusual surge in Influenza-Like Illness (ILI) or Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI) cases in the country”.

The Ministry stated that “ICMR will continue to track trends in HMPV circulation throughout the year”.

Meanwhile, it also reiterated that “India is well-equipped to handle any potential increase in respiratory illnesses and public health interventions can be deployed promptly if needed”.

HMPV was first discovered in 2001 and is part of the Pneumoviridae family along with the Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV). The symptoms commonly associated with HMPV include cough, fever, nasal congestion, and shortness of breath.

Earlier, Dr Atul Goel, Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), shared that the disease can lead to "flu-like symptoms," in the elderly and very young children.

“There is no need for alarm, about the present situation," he added.

Goel also suggested regular precautions against respiratory infections.

"If somebody has a cough and cold, you should avoid coming in contact with a lot of people so that the infection does not spread," he said.

"Use a distinct handkerchief or towel for coughing and sneezing and take normal medicines that are required for cold or fever whenever it is there, otherwise there is nothing to be alarmed about the present situation," Goel noted.

