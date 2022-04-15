ICMR-NIN to conduct study on children, adults obesity

With obesity turning into an emerging health crisis across the nation, the ICMR-National Institute of Nutrition (NIN) will be conducting another study on such an issue in all the age groups to collect data from several parts of the country and monitor the rise in the number of obese people before and after COVID-19 pandemic.

"The idea of the study is under the process of approval from ICMR. Once it approves, the study will be taken up. It is a collaborative study and we are also partnering with other leading institutes to complete it," Dr Avula Laxmaiah, Scientist G, ICMR- NIN told ANI.

He said that scientists have already done some studies on dietary consumption.

"We will compare the previous years' data also. We have already done some studies on dietary consumption and will see what is the difference in the number of obese people before COVID and after COVID," Dr Laxmaiah stated.

The scientist further explained the role of junk food in increasing childhood obesity in India. "It is a series of studies on childhood obesity and its determinants. One of the determined is the consumption of processed junk food and processed foods. In that process, we will put our ultra-processed samplings and everything will come," he described.

Dr Laxmaiah said, "We have also published one paper on obesity research. In that paper, we analysed the contribution of junk food which is causing the overweight. We have also done a principal component analysis which revealed that almost 53 per cent of overweight obesity is caused by unhealthy food consumption."

The ICMR-NIN scientist informed that the scientists have done research on the subject in 2004, 2008, 2012 and 2018.

"All studies show obesity is caused by the obesogenic environment due to sedentary activities and junk food consumption. High intake of junk food can also affect mental health and other organs of the body. Junk food majorly gives only energy, but not minerals and vitamins which required for brain development and growth," he added.

He affirmed that the study will focus on the social dynamics of childhood obesity.

"For now, we are planning to conduct dietary consumption data in all 36 states and union territories shortly. The study will be conducted from 5 to 65 year age group," the scientist said.

( With inputs from ANI )

