Iconic 'Throne Room' at Raj Bhavan in Kolkata named after Sardar Patel

Kolkata, Nov 1 The iconic British-era 'Throne Room' at the Raj Bhavan in Kolkata has been named after Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the first Deputy Prime Minister and Home Minister of Independent India

Raj Bhavan sources said the naming of the “Throne Room” after Patel has been done following a decision of Governor C.V. Ananda Bose on the occasion of the birth anniversary of the freedom fighter on Tuesday. The room will henceforth be known as 'Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Unity Room'.

The Governor has also taken a decision that a new academic chair named after Patel will be set up at the Calcutta University, where Bose by virtue of his chair is also the Chancellor.

The 'Throne Room', as the name suggests, has a collection of thrones of iconic historical personalities such as Lord Wellesley and Tipu Sultan, among others.

The room contains a collection of oil paintings of Mahatma Gandhi, Subhas Chandra Bose, Jawaharlal Nehru, and former West Bengal Chief Minister B.C. Roy.

An urn used to carry the ashes of Mahatma Gandhi is also displayed at the 'Throne Room'.

