ICSE and ISC announce introduction of re-evaluation for 2024 board exams

In a noteworthy development, the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE), responsible for conducting the class 10 (ICSE) and class 12 (ISC) exams, has introduced the provision of re-evaluating answer scripts for students starting from the 2024 board exams.

According to a report of Times of India, The re-evaluation is in addition to the existing practice of rechecking answer booklets. Only students not satisfied with the recheck results can apply for re-evaluation of those subjects only.

The process of re-evaluation for answer scripts is not directly accessible for students. The rechecking process also involves examining the continuity of the additional sheets attached to the answer script by the student. Students are required to pay Rs 1,000 per paper for the recheck service, and any identified errors are subsequently corrected.

Principals said students and parents have been vary of the recheck process which is restricted to examine if all the answers have been marked. Recheck also examines if there has been a mistake by the examiner in the totalling of marks for each question and if the same has been transferred onto the first cover page of the answer script.

