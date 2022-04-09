ICSE, ISC Board exam 2022: Check how to score full marks in exams

The council for Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) released the exam dates for ICSE and ISC exams. Both ICSE and ISC final exams will begin on April 25, but the ending dates of the exams are different. The ICSE (Class 10) exams will end on May 20 while the ISC exams will end on June 6. According to the officials, Class 10 exams will commence at 11 am every day and they will run for 1 hour 30 minutes. While Class 12 exams will begin at 2 pm every day and will be run for 1 hour 30 minutes.

As this year students are going to appear for an offline exam, they must put their efforts into their studies. Apart from hard work, smart work is also very important to score good marks. And here are some tips that will help you to score good marks on exams.

Understanding the syllabus

Students should understand their syllabus, this helps you to get a hold on all the topics that may come in the exams. When you will examine the syllabus you will get to know your strongest subject and poorest too.

Make a consistent study plan

Understanding the syllabus is one of the majors but studying consistently is the most effective major to score good marks. According to the experts, you should study every 4 hours a day. You can always divide the time span into smaller slots and take breaks in between.

Solve previous years' question papers

Practicing is the key to scoring good marks in exams. The board repeats questions every year from the previous year's question papers, so practicing the last 5 to 10 years' question papers will definitely help.

Take notes

Making notes is also one of the effective majors to score good marks. To remember the topics you must make point-wise notes for exams, which could also help you in the last-minute revision.



