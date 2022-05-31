ICSI CS June 2022 exams from tomorrow, know how to download admit card

The Institute of Company Secretaries (ICSI) is all set to conduct CS Professional and Executive exams from tomorrow, June 1, 2022. The ICSI has already issued admit cards on May 21, 2022. The authorities also released the exam day guidelines for the students who are going to appear for the exams. The exam is going to be held in 170 centers across the country.

Know how to download the admit card?

Go to the official website of ICSI - icsi.indiaeducation.net

Enter the 17-digit CS registration number.

Then click on the link that reads “Get Admit Card”

The admit card will be displayed on the screen

Download and take a printout for the examination.

Candidates will be allowed to carry the following items inside the examination hall, such as CS June 2022 admit card, student identity card, Special permission/ letter, if any, as accorded by the institute to PwD, Face mask, 50/100 ml sanitizer in a transparent bottle, stationery Items like pen, pencil, eraser, and Transparent water bottle.



