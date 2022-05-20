ICSI CS June Exam admit card released, check how to download

Institute of Company Secretaries is soon going to release admit cards for the ICSI CS June exam. Candidates will be able to download the admit card on the official website icsi.edu. According to the reports, the admit cards are likely to be released by the end of this week. ICSI CS Executive and Professional exams are scheduled to be held from June 1 to June 10, 2022, while CS Foundation exams will be held from June 15 to June 16, 2022.

Know how to download the ICSI CS June exam admit cards