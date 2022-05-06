ICSI CSEET Exam 2022 tomorrow, check important guidelines here
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: May 6, 2022 06:52 PM2022-05-06T18:52:32+5:302022-05-06T18:52:48+5:30
Institute of Company Secretaries of India is going to conduct ICSI CSEET Exam 2022 on May 7, 2022. The exam will be conducted across the country in remote proctored mode. The admit card has been already released by the institute on April 30th.
Check the exam day guidelines here
- The batch timings, User Id, and Password for the CSEET shall be communicated by E-Mail / SMS to the candidates.
- Candidates must log in 30 minutes before the exam timing.
- Candidates will have to appear in the test using details sent via Email or SMS.
- All the appearing candidates should download the admit cards.
- Candidates must read instructions on the admit card before the exam.
- All candidates are advised to download the mandatory Safe Exam Browser (SEB) before the exam.
- Candidates should not follow any unfair means as specified in the instructions and everyone will be monitored during the exam.