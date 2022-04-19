ICSI CSEET July 2022: Registration begins, check how to apply

Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has started the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) July 2022 session's registration. Interested candidates can fill out the form by visiting the official website icsi.edu. The last date to fill out the application form is June 15th. As per reports, the exam will conduct on 9 July this year.

The Eligibility criteria for appearing in the exam is Senior Secondary (10+2) exam. While Post Graduates are eligible to take direct admission in CS Executive program. The fee structure is divided cast-wise in the exam, for the OBC students the fee is Rs 1000. While spouses and wards of ICSI employees need to pay Rs 250. For ST/ SC category the fee is Rs 500.

Know how to apply for the exam