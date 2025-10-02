Ideals of truth, non-violence, 'satyagraha' always remain source of inspiration for us: Mallikarjun Kharge remembers Mahatma Gandhi

Bengaluru, Oct 2 AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge extending greetings on Thursday on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti and stated that ideals of truth, non-violence, 'satyagraha (passive political resistance)' always remain a source of inspiration for us.

Quoting Mahatma Gandhi, Congress chief Kharge stated, "Truth stands, even if there be no public support. It is self-sustained."

Kharge taking to X, further stated, "The ideals of truth, non-violence, and satyagraha — which showed the path of peace to the entire world — will always remain a source of inspiration for us, as taught by the great architect of the Indian freedom movement and the 'Father of the Nation', Mahatma Gandhi."

"Today, as his principles face challenges, we are confronting them by walking on the path shown by Bapu, guided by his teachings. On this occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, heartfelt greetings to all fellow citizens," Kharge stated.

Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel, H.D. Kumaraswamy stated, "

"On this day of Bapu ji’s birth anniversary — who remains a timeless inspiration, awareness, and ideal for us, I offer my heartfelt tributes."

On the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, the world also observes International Day of Non-Violence.

On the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah garlanded and paid floral tributes to the statue of the 'Father of the Nation' at Mahatma Gandhi Circle in Mysuru, and later spoke to the media.

He said, "On October 2, Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti is celebrated. Today, his birth anniversary is celebrated all over the country and we are trying to emulate the ideals of Mahatma Gandhi and tread his path."

Mahatma Gandhi led the freedom struggle of the country and he is one of the prominent person's who brought Independence to this country, CM Siddaramaiah said.

"If at all we are enjoying freedom, it is because of his leadership, sacrifices and martyrdom. I pray that all of us should tread his path and give strength for people to emulate him," CM Siddaramaiah stated.

"On the same occasion, we are also celebrating the birth anniversary of late Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri today. I will pray for his soul. He was the most honest person. I pray that God give us the courage to move ahead on the path shown by him," CM Siddaramaiah stated.

"Coincidentally, this year, October 2 is coinciding with the Vijaya Dashami festival. I am extending warm greetings to everyone on this occasion," CM Siddaramaiah stated.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor