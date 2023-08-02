‘Identified by his religion and killed,’ says Hyderabad MLA on Jaipur-Mumbai train killings

The fourth person who was allegedly killed by Railway Protection Force (RPF) Constable Chetan Singh (33) on board the Jaipur-Mumbai Central Superfast Express early Monday has been identified as Syed Saifullah (43), a resident of Hyderabad. According to his family, Saifullah had gone to the Ajmer Sharif Dargah, and was on his way home via Mumbai. A resident of Hyderabad’s Bazar Ghat area in Nampally, he reportedly had a cellphone repair shop and was his family’s only earning member. He is survived by his wife and three daughters, aged 6 years, 2 years, and 6 months. The other three victims had been identified as Singh’s senior, Assistant Sub-Inspector Tikaram Meena (57) from Sawai Madhopur in Rajasthan; Asgar Abbas Ali (48) from Madhubani in Bihar; and Abdul Kadar Mohamed Hussain Bhanpurwala (64) from Nalasopara in Palghar, Maharashtra. Saifullah was reportedly accompanied by Zaffar Khan (76), the owner of the premises where his cellphone repair shop is located.

According to a Indian Express report, Khan and Saifullah) were sitting on their berth when Singh barged into their B2 coach and asked Saifullah’s name. As soon as Saifullah gave his name, the RPF constable forced him to accompany him at gunpoint. The report further adds, when Khan objected Singh pointed the gun at him. Saifullah was then reportedly taken to the pantry car, where he was shot. In a tweet on Tuesday afternoon, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi identified the victim as Saifullah. “He was a resident of Bazaarghat, Nampally. He is survived by 3 daughters, the youngest is just 6 months old. AIMIM Nampally MLA… is with the family for the past few hours & coordinating with officials to bring the deceased’s body to Hyderabad,” he tweeted. In Hyderabad, Nampally MLA Jaffar Hussain Mehraj also alleged that Saifullah was asked his name before being killed. “There were other passengers. His seth (Khan) was travelling with him. Nothing happened to anyone. Saifullah, who had a beard, was identified by his religion and killed. We have his seth’s testimony that names were asked before the killing,” the MLA alleged, speaking to reporters in Hyderabad before proceeding to Mumbai with Saifullah’s two brothers and uncle. Saifullah’s uncle, said the family had lost its only breadwinner. “This is a terrorist act. He was shot after being asked his name. We want to know why such a wrong happened in the first place,” he said, demanding a compensation of Rs 5 crore for the family. Singh, who was on escort duty, fired 12 rounds from his automatic service rifle, first killing his senior and then the three passengers, officials had said. The accused was nabbed with his weapon while trying to flee.As per the Government Railway Police (GRP), the shocking incident saw Chetan Kumar Choudhary first kill his senior before turning to the passengers. According to officials, the incident took place after the train left Vapi Railway Station and was nearing Vaitarna Railway Station. A high-level committee headed by ADG (RPF) has been constituted to conduct an inquiry into the incident.

