‘Identifying new voters’: BJP to booth workers ahead of MP bypolls

Bhopal, Nov 6 The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday asked its booth workers to identify new voters in each neighbourhood for the forthcoming bypolls in the state.

“Booth workers have been asked to identify new voters in each of the neighbourhoods. Workers have also been instructed to prepare the lists of individuals availing the benefits of flagships introduced by the state government,” a party leader said.

He added that apart from booth workers, municipal corporators and the members of other organisations affiliated with BJP have also been assigned the poll preparation ahead of the bypolls.

“Our booth workers play a crucial role in the elections. The party gets concrete details through our ground workers because they are closely connected with the people. They have already worked hard in the past few weeks, they are just being charged up for the final round,” said BJP MP V. D. Sharma after chairing a meeting in Vijaypur on Wednesday.

He added that the party is leaving no stone unturned to secure victory in both Assembly seats - Budhni and Vijaypur.

Besides an extensive campaign being carried out by senior party leaders, including Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, state BJP leadership has also started charging up its booth-level party workers in both these Assembly seats which will go to polls on November 13.

The bypolls in Budhni were necessitated after former Shivraj Singh Chouhan resigned from the state Assembly following his victory in the Lok Sabha from Vidisha.

In Vijaypur, bypolls was mandated after former Congress MLA Ramniwas Rawat resigned from the state Assembly and joined the BJP.

While the BJP retained Budhni since 2003, (Shivraj Singh Chouhan won five times between 2006 and 2023), Congress had won in Budhni last time in 1998.

In the forthcoming bypolls, the contest will be between BJP's Ramakant Bhargava and Congress' Rajkumar Patel.

Vijaypur has been a Congress stronghold as it won four out of five Assembly elections between 2003 and 2023. Senior politician Ramniwas Rawat, who won as many as six elections on Congress' ticket, is now BJP's candidate for bypolls.

Congress has fielded Mukesh Malhotra from Vijaypur, who joined the party a few months back. Earlier, Malhotra had contested from Vijaypur as an independent candidate.

--IANS

pd/dan

