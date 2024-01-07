iDEX-DIO set to participate Vibrant Gujarat Summit

New Delhi, Jan 7 Ministry of Defence on Sunday said that Innovations for Defence Excellence-Defence Innovation Organization (iDEX-DIO) will participate in the tenth edition of the Vibrant Gujarat Summit from January 10 to 12.

The ministry of Defence said that an iDEX Pavilion is also being set up based on the theme of the Summit ‘Gateway to the Future’.

“The iDEX innovators will be exhibiting their futuristic technologies in the field of Unmanned Solutions, Artificial Intelligence, Cyber Security, Advance Material,” the ministry said.

It said that the leading defence startups and MSMEs of iDEX will be showcasing their cutting-edge solutions at the Vibrant Gujarat Global Trade Show 2024 during the Global Summit.

“The Trade Show will spotlight ‘TECHADE and Disruptive Technologies’ and feature the Champion Services Sector, emphasizing Digital India initiatives, India Stack, and Emerging Technologies including Industry 4.0, Smart Manufacturing, and AI/ML, among others,” the ministry said.

It said that the iDEX will also look forward to exploring new partnerships, and collaborations, engaging with industry leaders, policymakers, and innovators to collectively envision a future, and contributing to the vibrant economic landscape of Gujarat and beyond.

“The objective of the scheme is to cultivate an innovation ecosystem in the Defence and Aerospace sector by collaborating with startups, innovators, MSMEs, incubators, and academia,” the ministry said.

The ministry said that iDEX offers grants and support for R and D with significant potential for future adoption in Indian defence and aerospace.

“It is currently engaged with around 400 plus Startups and MSMEs, till now procurement of 31 items worth over Rs 2000cr has been cleared,” the ministry said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor