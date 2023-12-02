iDEX inks 300th contract boosting indigenous development of advanced semiconductors

New Delhi, Dec 2 Innovations for Defence Excellence (iDEX), the flagship initiative of the Department of Defence Production, on Friday signed its 300th contract that relates to the design and development of advanced Gallium Nitride (GaN) semiconductors which is essential for the next generation of wireless transmitters in defence applications ranging from radars to electronics warfare jammers.

The Defence Ministry in a statement said that currently, almost all GaN components are imported being a sensitive and cutting-edge technology whose export is controlled and restricted by many countries.

"The proposal aims to design, develop and manufacture GaN components for defence in India using completely indigenous GaN technology. This would significantly enhance the indigenous design & development capability, paving way for immense potential in the defence sector including exports," it added.

The contract was signed by Additional Secretary T. Natarajan with Agnit Semiconductors Private Limited in the presence of Defence Secretary Giridhar Aramane in New Delhi.

In his address, the Defence Secretary lauded the innovators on their success and reiterated the need for accelerated development of indigenous technologies.

He complimented iDEX on the signing of the 300th contract and asked the officials to maintain the impressive tempo of connecting innovators with the Defence sector.

In another development, BEL signed a procurement contract with the iDEX winner Blurgs Innovations Private Limited for their solution TRIDENT, which is an intelligent maritime domain awareness tool with a robust solution designed to enhance maritime security, the ministry said.

"The solution assists in building superior maritime domain awareness by relying on anomalous detection and would aid in quicker decision making. This is a first procurement order placed by a Defence Public Sector Undertakings (DPSUs) under the iDEX scheme," it added.

