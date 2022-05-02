IED detected, defused in Kashmir's Pulwama

Srinagar, May 2 An improvised explosive device (IED) was detected and defused by the security forces on Monday in Kashmir's Pulwama district, police said.

The IED was detected by a joint team of police, Army and the CRPF along the Rajpora road.

"Bomb disposal squad was called in and the IED was successfully defused," the police said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor