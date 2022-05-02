IED detected, defused in Kashmir's Pulwama
By IANS | Published: May 2, 2022 10:53 AM2022-05-02T10:53:06+5:302022-05-02T11:00:07+5:30
Srinagar, May 2 An improvised explosive device (IED) was detected and defused by the security forces on Monday ...
Srinagar, May 2 An improvised explosive device (IED) was detected and defused by the security forces on Monday in Kashmir's Pulwama district, police said.
The IED was detected by a joint team of police, Army and the CRPF along the Rajpora road.
"Bomb disposal squad was called in and the IED was successfully defused," the police said.
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app