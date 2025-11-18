IED drills and drone reconnaissance mark key phase of Exercise Mitra Shakti

New Delhi, Nov 18 Under the Eleventh edition of Joint Military exercise “Exercise Mitra Shakti-2025" between India and Sri Lanka, ‘Battle Obstacle Course’ was conducted, where soldiers from both contingents participated with enthusiasm, demonstrating endurance, agility and overall combat preparedness.

This was followed by a comprehensive lecture and demonstration on Fighting in Built-Up Areas (FIBUA).

“The session showcased the use of drones for reconnaissance, light specialist and all-terrain vehicles for rapid induction, robotic mules for room-to-room reconnaissance. A slithering practice was also conducted aş part of the Joint Exercise,” said a defence official.

Subsequently, a detailed lecture and demonstration on Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) was also conducted, covering route-clearance drills, actions after detecting IEDs, preparation of charges, and Render Safe Procedures.

Notably, this joint military exercise commenced on November 10 at the Foreign Training Node, Belagavi, Karnataka.

The exercise is being conducted from November 10-23 November 2025.

The Indian contingent consists of 170 personnel and is being represented mainly by troops from the Rajput Regiment.

On the other hand, the Sri Lankan side consists of 135 personnel who are represented mainly by troops from the Gajaba Regiment. 20 personnel from the Indian Air Force and 10 personnel from the Sri Lankan Air Force are also participating in the exercise.

The exercise aims to jointly rehearse the conduct of Sub-Conventional Operations under Chapter VII of the United Nations Mandate.

“The scope of the exercise includes synergising joint responses during counter-terrorist operations. Both sides will practice tactical actions such as raid, search and destroy missions, heliborne operations, etc,” said the Ministry of Defence (MoD) in its earlier press note.

In addition, Army Martial Arts Routine (AMAR), combat reflex shooting and Yoga will also form part of the exercise curriculum.

Exercise Mitra Shakti-2025 will also involve the employment of Drones and Counter-Unmanned Aerial Systems besides helicopters.

Both sides will exchange views and practices of joint drills on a wide spectrum of combat skills that will facilitate the participants to mutually learn from each other.

Sharing of best practices will further enhance the level of defence cooperation between the Indian Army and the Sri Lankan Army, and this exercise will also foster strong bilateral relations between the two neighbouring nations.

