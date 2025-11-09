IEPFA holds meet in Haryana's Karnal to boost financial awareness among rural women

New Delhi, Nov 9 The Investor Education and Protection Fund Authority (IEPFA), under the aegis of the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, successfully organised a workshop aimed to promote financial awareness, safe investment practices, and economic empowerment among rural women at Sangoha in Haryana's Karnal, according to an official statement issued on Sunday.

The workshop, organised over the weekend in collaboration with the National Council of Applied Economic Research (NCAER), the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI), and the Haryana State Rural Livelihood Mission (HSRLM) brought together experts, regulators, members of women SHGs to discuss strategies for building financial confidence and inclusion in the digital economy.

Delivering the keynote address, IEPFA CEO & Joint Secretary, Ministry of Corporate Affairs, Anita Shah Akella, highlighted that women are the true strength of Viksit Bharat and must be financially aware, digitally skilled, and investment-ready. She emphasised IEPFA’s flagship initiatives - Niveshak Didi and Niveshak Shivir - which equip women with the knowledge to save, invest wisely, and safeguard themselves from financial fraud.

Haryana State Rural Livelihood Mission CEO Suraj Bhan, in his welcome address, underlined the pivotal role of women in driving India’s economic progress. A thematic panel discussion followed, moderated by IEPF Chair Professor, NCAER, C.S. Mohapatra, who stressed the importance of sustained financial education, behavioural change, and trust-building for inclusive financial growth.

AMFI's Senior Consultant, S.K. Sharma, discussed how mutual fund investments and systematic saving habits can enhance women’s financial independence. Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM), Assandh (Karnal), Rahul Raiya, emphasised the role of local administration in supporting SHGs to access financial services, while former RBI Deputy General Manager & Deputy Ombudsman, Shailendra Nath Jha, spoke about safe banking practices, awareness, and robust grievance redressal systems to prevent digital financial frauds.

The event concluded with a certificate distribution ceremony, celebrating yet another milestone in the IEPFA’s ongoing mission to build financially literate citizens capable of making informed and secure financial decisions.

--IANS

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor