If AAP comes to power in Haryana, triple engine of development will run: Raghav Chadha

Karnal, Sep 12 AAP MP Raghav Chadha on Thursday said this time the Haryana Assembly elections were the most interesting polls and if the party comes to power, a triple engine of development would run in the state.

“AAP is the fastest growing party in the history of independent India and is going to contest elections with full strength on all 90 seats. When the Aam Aadmi Party contests elections, it does not contest elections to lose, but fights polls to serve the people by forming the government,” he said.

Chadha was here to support the party’s Assandh candidate Amandeep Jundla who filed his nomination papers.

Addressing workers at the party office after a road show, Chadha said the people of Haryana have given a chance to all the parties.

“No one has worked for Haryana, they worked only to make the party and family rich. The people of Haryana have tried forming governments with the BJP, the Jannayak Janta Party (JJP), the Congress and the INLD, but no one has served the people. This time the people of Haryana should give a chance to Aam Aadmi Party,” he said.

He said, “Delhiites had tried Aam Aadmi Party once. Now every time they press the ‘broom’ button and say, “I love you Kejriwal’. This time the BJP and the JJP have lost their deposits. The condition of the BJP in Haryana has become like a flop picture.

“Those who wanted to become BJP candidates are sitting at home today and those to whom the BJP is giving tickets are giving back their tickets.

“Some people are even withdrawing their nominations, such is the condition of the BJP.”

Chadha said on the other hand there is the JJP, which is known as the 'Jamanat Jabt Party' in the whole of Haryana.

“The JJP betrayed Haryana. Now the people of Haryana are eager to defeat their candidates. The Congress also did not do any good for the people. Therefore, this time try voting for Aam Aadmi Party and Amandeep Jundla. Aam Aadmi Party asks for votes in the name of work,” he said.

“If you want Arvind Kejriwal's Delhi school model, mohalla clinics, free bus travel, free pilgrimage and free electricity and water in Haryana too, then form the Aam Aadmi Party government in Haryana. The biggest thing is that Arvind Kejriwal himself is from Haryana. Today your son Arvind Kejriwal is fighting for you,” Chadha asserted.

