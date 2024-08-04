“If Akhilesh Yadav Does Not Trust Govt’s Action, He Should…”: OP Rajbhar on Ayodhya Rape Case

Uttar Pradesh Cabinet Minister Om Prakash Rajbhar on Sunday targeted Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav over his tweet that the "court should ensure Ayodhya rape victim's safety" saying that If Akhilesh Yadav does not trust the government's action, he should investigate this matter himself. Rajbhar also said that people call the NDA government a "bulldozer government," and criminals are afraid of it. He added that during the Samajwadi Party government, criminals used to roam freely.

"People used to call the government a government of goons like people call the NDA government a bulldozer government, criminals are afraid of this government. In the Samajwadi Party government, criminals used to roam around like open bulls, criminals used to get protection... If he (Akhilesh Yadav) does not trust the government's action, he should investigate this matter himself," Rajbhar told ANI.

Earlier today, Samajwadi Party (SP) supremo Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday urged the court to ensure the Ayodhya rape victim's safety considering the sensitivity and seriousness of the matter. In a post on X, Akhilesh said, "The government should ensure the best medical care for the rape victim. The government is responsible for protecting the girl's life. I humbly request the Honorable Court to take suo motu cognizance of the situation and ensure the victim's safety under its supervision, considering the sensitivity and seriousness of the matter."

"The malicious intent of certain individuals to politicize such incidents should never succeed," he added in the post. Earlier, the Ayodhya district administration demolished the "illegally constructed" bakery of Samajwadi Party leader Moeed Khan, the main accused in the gang rape of a minor girl.

SDM Ashok Kumar said, "The bakery has been sealed after it was found illegal, and action to demolish the bakery has been initiated." Following this, the administration demolished the boundary wall constructed on the pond, deeming it illegal as well. This action comes after Khan and his house help were accused of raping and blackmailing a 12-year-old girl who worked as a daily wage employee at Khan's home in Ayodhya. A case was filed against Khan for allegedly threatening the victim's family to settle the case. He was arrested on Thursday for raping the girl over two months.