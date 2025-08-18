If any natural disaster happens in the future, we are fully prepared: Kavinder Gupta

Jammu, Aug 18 As Jammu and Kashmir witnessed multiple cloudbursts, Ladakh Lt Governor and Jammu and Kashmir's former Chief Minister, Kavinder Gupta, on Monday said that the administration is fully prepared to deal with any natural disaster in the future.

The most severe cloudburst occurred on Thursday in Chashoti, Kashmir, followed by incidents in Frislan and Batkoo in Pahalgam, Rayil Gund in Ganderbal district, Bodhkharbu and Hinaskote in Kargil district, and Lamayuru in Leh district.

Speaking to IANS, Kavinder Gupta said: "It is a big natural disaster. I want to express my deepest sympathy to the families who lost their loved ones. I have instructed the administration to take stock of the situation. Following the cloudburst in Ladakh, Union Home Minister Amit Shah gave directions on this matter yesterday and asked us to visit the affected areas.”

"I pray that such cloudbursts do not occur in the future. But if anything happens again, we are fully prepared to handle it."

Gupta also reacted to the announcement of Maharashtra Governor C.P. Radhakrishnan as the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidate for the Vice Presidential polls scheduled for September 9.

"I think it is a great choice. He will definitely get a majority and win as well," he said.

On the controversy over allegations of “vote theft” raised by Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and other Opposition leaders, Gupta backed the Election Commission of India (ECI), which has strongly rejected the charges, calling them "misleading".

"This is a constitutional institution of great importance. It is not right for Rahul Gandhi to question everything. He should speak on the basis of evidence; otherwise, he should apologise," Gupta added.

Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, addressing a press conference on Sunday, said: "Using words like vote chori to mislead people is a disrespect to the Constitution."

He asserted that allegations of double voting and “vote theft” in Bihar’s Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls were baseless and clarified that all stakeholders are working to ensure transparency.

