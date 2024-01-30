If BJP wins 28 seats in LS polls, its only guarantee is to defeat Cong govt in K'taka: Bommai

Kolar (Karnataka), Jan 29 Former Karnataka Chief Minister and BJP leader Basavaraj Bommai has said that if the BJP wins all 28 seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha election in the state, then the incumbent Congress government will be voted out of power, adding that this is the only guarantee that the saffron party has promised to the people here.

This will be the only guarantee of the BJP as against the five guarantees promised by the Congress in Karnataka, Bommai added.

Addressing a protest rally on Monday organised by the BJP in Kolar district to protest against the failures of the Congress government, he said the state government speaks about the 'Anna Bhagya' scheme but was least bothered about the grievances of farmers in the state.

"The Congress kept on telling about the five guarantees and also promised 10 kg rice to every poor family before the 2023 state Assembly polls. Now the five kg rice being distributed to below poverty line families was provided by the Central government. This was the biggest fraud done to the people by the state government. No new ration cards were distributed without which the people wouldn't get the benefits of the Gruha Lakshmi scheme," the former Chief Minister said.

Bommai added that the ruling Congress government promised 200 units of power to every poor family and therefore must provide evidence that at least one person is getting that much amount of free power every month.

"Prices of every commodity had been hiked, including that of liquor, and the Congress government was functioning with help of this money. People were deceived in the name of guarantees. No seats were left in the KSRTC buses for the students to sit. The state (Congress) government has gone bankrupt as against the surplus budget presented by the previous BJP government," he said.

"The incumbent Congress government had borrowed an additional loan of Rs 8,000 crore after coming to power in the state last year. Now, every citizen of Karnataka has a loan of Rs one lakh as debt. The government posts were also auctioned."

The former Chief Minister said that the law and order situation in the state has completely collapsed and the police were taking commission since they had given money to lobby for those posts.

"The miscreants who paraded a Dalit woman naked were not punished. Chief Minister (Siddaramaiah) didn't bother to pacify the gangrape victim even though he has visited the district concerned. Is this the respect given to Muslims and Dalits?" Bommai asked.

"The Congress holds a convention of the Backward Classes but should tell what they have given to them. The Congress has cheated Dalits and didn't make B. Basavalingappa or Mallikarjun Kharge as the Karnataka Chief Minister. This "anti-people" and "anti-Dalit" government must be overthrown by voting for the BJP candidates in the state in upcoming parliamentary polls," he noted.

