If Cong guarantee of corruption, PM Modi guarantee of action against corruption: Nadda

New Delhi, Dec 10 Mounting an attack on Congress, BJP national president JP Nadda on Sunday slammed the Congress over the cash seizure from a premise linked to Rajya Sabha MP Dheeraj Sahu, saying answers will be sought not only from him but also from his leader Rahul Gandhi.

He said if Congress is the guarantee of corruption, then Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the guarantee of action against corruption.

Nadda took to 'X' and in a post in Hindi said: "Brother, both you and your leader Rahul Gandhi will have to answer. This is new India. Here people will not be allowed to be exploited in the name of the royal family. You will get tired running, but the law will not leave you."

"If Congress is the guarantee of corruption then PM Modi is the guarantee of action against corruption, every penny looted from the public will have to be returned," Nadda said.

The remarks of the BJP chief came in the wake of the I-T Department sleuths seizing almost more than Rs 200 crore from the premises linked to Sahu.

The huge cash has been recovered by the I-T Department sleuths following searches at his premises linked to him at several locations in Odisha and Jharkhand in the last three days.

Even Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on Friday took a swipe at Congress over the recovery of huge cash.

In a post on 'X', PM Modi said: "The countrymen should look at the pile of these notes and then listen to the honest 'speeches' of their leaders.

"Whatever has been looted from the public, every penny will have to be returned, this is Modi's guarantee," the Prime Minister added.

BJP MPs will be protesting against the Congress near the Mahatma Gandhi statue in the Parliament premises on Monday morning.

Even Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva said that there was a widespread resentment among the people after witnessing the "cash scam" of Congress MP Dheeraj Sahu. Sachdeva said that the people of the country want "the Gandhi family and Congress President to make a public statement on the matter".

All 14 district units of Delhi BJP will hold Dharnas on Monday between 10 am to 5 pm across the city to seek statement of the Congress leadership on Dheeraj Sahu.

