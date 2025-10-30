If development has taken place in 20 years, why poll rallies in Bihar: Rabri Devi taunts NDA

Patna, Oct 30 Former Bihar Chief Minister Rabri Devi on Thursday took a sharp dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, questioning their frequent election rallies in Bihar despite the NDA’s two-decade-long rule in the state.

Speaking to reporters in Patna, Rabri Devi said, “If development has truly taken place in 20 years under the NDA government, what is the need for them to tour Bihar? Why are street-corner meetings being held? Does all this look good?”

She further accused the NDA government of betraying the people of Bihar during its long tenure, saying that voters now feel disillusioned and will vote for change in the upcoming Assembly elections.

“We are going among the people, and no one is happy with the NDA government or Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. The people are the real masters, and we are confident that change will come this time,” she said.

Rabri Devi further said that the NDA has deployed all its top leaders, including PM Modi and Union Minister Amit Shah, because it fears losing power in Bihar.

“They are holding repeated rallies because they know their government is going to fall,” she added.

When asked about her party’s chances in the polls, she replied, “We are reaching out to the people and listening to their voices. Everything is in their hands. We hope the results on November 14 will be in our favour.”

In a social media post, the former Chief Minister also outlined some of the RJD’s promises for women associated with Self-Help Groups under the Jeevika project. She wrote that if a Tejashwi Yadav-led government is formed, Jeevika Didis will receive permanent jobs, a monthly salary, insurance coverage of Rs 1 lakh, and a Rs 2,000 allowance for government-related work. Additionally, their existing loans will be interest-free, and interest on previous loans will be waived.

Meanwhile, ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections, Prime Minister Modi addressed major rallies in Muzaffarpur and Chhapra, generating considerable enthusiasm among NDA supporters.

