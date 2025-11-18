If elections are held again using ballot papers, results will be completely opposite: Robert Vadra on Bihar polls (IANS interview)

New Delhi, Nov 18 In an exclusive conversation with IANS, businessman Robert Vadra, husband of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, raised serious questions about the Bihar Assembly Election 2025 results, alleging irregularities and a collapse of public trust.

Vadra said that if Bihar goes for re-polling using ballot papers, the outcome would be “completely opposite.” He also spoke on criticism of Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, allegations of dynastic politics in the Congress, the reported discord in Lalu Prasad Yadav’s family, and frequent attacks by the BJP on his own image.

Below is the full interview:

IANS: How do you see the Bihar Assembly election results?

Robert Vadra: This election was not right at all, not because they won... Something like this has never been seen before. People feel that irregularities have taken place. You will see that everyone is saying Gyanesh Kumar ji is their (BJP’s) ‘B-team’ or connected to them. This election has shaken people’s faith. People will protest against it.

IANS: Do you think ballot-paper voting is necessary now?

Robert Vadra: We have been saying for a long time that if ballot papers are used, if this same election is conducted again using ballot papers, you will see completely opposite results. People have been saying for a long time that such elections are not being conducted properly. If governments are formed in this manner and the country is run like this, then where will democracy remain? Where will the trust remain that the party people vote for is actually the one that wins? Talk to anyone, people are saying they do not trust that this election was fair. They believe there has definitely been manipulation in the results.

IANS: Do you believe people have lost faith in the Election Commission?

Robert Vadra: People have lost faith in elections, and they will now protest against this. Until the Election Commission is brought under proper control and starts functioning correctly, we will continue to see elections like this, elections in which people have no faith. Voters feel they cast their vote for one side, but the victory goes to someone else. People will come out and protest. For the nation’s interest and progress, elections must be absolutely clean, transparent, and honest.

IANS: The opposing parties link your religious travels with politics. How do you see that?

Robert Vadra: I am a part of the Gandhi family. Whenever someone wants to say something against the Gandhi family, my name is mentioned first. I am a grassroots person. I listen to people’s problems and try to find solutions. The people who meet me during my travels do not belong to any particular party, they tell me the ground reality. I amplify their voice. The BJP has been in power for 11 years and has continuously spread false things about me. Since 2014, baseless allegations have been made. The ED investigated, but found nothing wrong. I am deliberately portrayed in the wrong way, but the public understands everything. To hide their political failures, they even drag Nehru Ji’s name.

IANS: What is your response to Rahul Gandhi’s critics who say he is unfit for politics?

Robert Vadra: If we had won, these same people would have said Rahul Gandhi is the next PM. It is easy to question a person who works so hard. Rahul and Priyanka have learned from their ancestors. They have seen many victories and defeats. Wins and losses don’t affect them; their focus is on the country’s progress and on keeping India a secular nation. Politics runs in this family’s blood. Their love for the nation and people is unwavering. Blame will not stop them. Today also Rahul is in Bihar; the people are with him.

IANS: BJP often targets Rahul Gandhi over his foreign visits.

Robert Vadra: There was a bomb blast in Delhi and the Prime Minister went to Bhutan. People had died; the country needed a leader that day. If Rahul, after working so hard, goes abroad to meet a family member or a friend, he is accused. This is a double standard. The real issues are unemployment, women’s safety, and fair elections. We have to build a country that looks clean and honest even to outsiders. We should not focus on who is going where.

IANS: There are comparisons to Nepal and concerns about political unrest. Will Gen Z hit the streets?

Robert Vadra: I would never want any kind of violence or clashes to happen. I will never say that Gen Z should come out in such a manner, but people are angry. Wherever they feel the elections were lost unfairly, they will definitely come out, express themselves, and choose their own ways to protest... I would not want anyone to engage in any kind of wrongful or violent protest.

IANS: What is your view on the alleged discord in Lalu Prasad Yadav’s family?

Robert Vadra: I cannot comment on their family matters. I have met Lalu Ji many times, and I respect his entire family. I cannot make any specific remarks because I do not know the facts. It is important to keep a family united and keep power and politics aside. For their family, I would only say that winning or losing elections is separate, but a family must remain together.

IANS: Should Rahul Gandhi change his team after the loss?

Robert Vadra: This is Rahul’s decision. I cannot speak on behalf of his team. I work at the grassroots level, meet lakhs of people, and convey their views to Rahul and Priyanka. My family is fearless; they will always continue to work in the interest of the nation.

IANS: There was also speculation around Rahul Gandhi’s recent foreign trip.

Robert Vadra: If someone is ill abroad and Rahul goes to see them, does he have to inform everyone before going? He has gone to see someone who is unwell.

IANS: You have faced multiple investigations by central agencies. What is your response?

Robert Vadra: Through the agencies, the BJP has taken so many actions against me, yet they have not found anything wrong. This has been going on for years, that they will portray me in a wrong way. I raise the voice of the people, the BJP spreads false things about me. Ever since they came to power, baseless allegations have been made against me. I had to face the ED… but the agencies found nothing wrong. I am always portrayed in the wrong way, but the public is aware.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor