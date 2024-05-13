'If Ideology Is Same, Why Remain Separate': Shashi Tharoor Open to Merger of Smaller Parties With Congress

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, speaking at a press conference in Mumbai on Sunday, indicated receptiveness towards viewpoints advocating for the amalgamation of smaller parties into the Grand Old Party. Tharoor remarked, "If the ideology is the same, then what is the need to be separate? Let's see what happens."

During an interview with The Indian Express, veteran politician Sharad Pawar made a notable prediction regarding the future political landscape. Pawar forecasted that in the coming years, numerous regional parties may forge closer ties with the Congress or potentially merge with it. His comments suggest a potential shift in alliances and political dynamics, stating the evolving nature of India's political scenario.

Tharoor described as "meaningless" Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal to Pawar and Uddhav Thackeray wherein he has asked them to join Ajit Pawar and Eknath Shinde, respectively. He expressed confidence that parties yet to join the Opposition alliance would do so following the announcement of Lok Sabha election results.

During a poll campaign rally on Friday, Prime Minister Modi offered advice to the NCP (SP) led by Sharad Pawar and the Shiv Sena (UBT) led by Uddhav Thackeray. Modi suggested that instead of "dying by merging" with the Congress, they should consider joining forces with Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. His remarks reflect a strategic recommendation aimed at potential political realignments, highlighting the dynamics within Maharashtra's political landscape.

