If K'taka had 40% commission BJP govt, Kerala has 60: UDF

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 18 Thousands of Congress-led UDF workers on Wednesday laid a siege to Secretariat - the seat of power in Kerala -- against the "corrupt" Pinarayi Vijayan government.

Speakers at the protest highlighted how corruption had percolated into every aspect of the ruling Left. "In Karnataka, while the previous BJP government was known as the 40 per cent commission government, the Vijayan government in Kerala has gone one step ahead and settled for 60 per cent commission, they quipped.

Addressing the protesters, state Congress president K. Sudhakaran said in the past also, the state has seen communist rules earlier also, but never such a corrupt one led by Vijayan from 2016.

"This is the worst and the most corrupt government that the state has ever had with all sorts of corrupt deals to its discredit. No wonder Vijayan, who is blot on the state's face, has gone into hiding," he added.

Leader of Opposition V.D.Satheesan said Kerala saw the function at the Vizhinjam Port last Sunday and it was a shame seeing Vijayan, who during 2011-16 during the tenure of the Oommen Chandy as Chief Minister who worked relentlessly for the Vizhinjam port, had alleged that it was a corrupt deal with Adani group.

"The same Vijayan was seen on Sunday welcoming the first ship that arrived with cranes waving the green flag. Every development that the state witnessed has taken place during the UDF government time and what Vijayan is engaged in is looting the state," said Satheesan.

Veteran legislator Ramesh Chennithala said the massive turnout for this event shows that people of Kerala are fed up with the Vijayan rule. "Just see, the ration shops are empty, there are no jobs and there is all round chaos in the state as coffers are empty and nothing is happening. But Vijayan and his close aides are making merry engaging in corrupt deals," said Chennithala.

This siege is the first stage and the UDF will now move on to the 140 Assembly constituencies to vent out their ire against the Vijayan government to the grassroots, he added.

