If needed, will recommend CBI probe into Phogat murder case, says Goa CM

Panaji, Aug 28 Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Sunday said that BJP leader and Tiktok star Sonali Phogat's case is being thoroughly investigated by senior police officials of the state, but if needed, will recommend a CBI probe into it.

Sawant had come under attack from opposition over his statement that "preliminary, the cause of Phogat's death looked like cardiac arrest.

"Why did the Chief Minister ask the Police to go slow in the matter in the initial stage? Did he receive phone calls from high profile politic from Haryana? Did the CM try to protect some high profile politician from Haryana and was that the reason, Phogat's death was termed as cardiac arrest," Goa Forward Party President and MLA Vijai Sardesai questioned.

"All senior police are investigating the case. Those who are directly and indirectly involved (drug peddlers and hoteliers) have been arrested," Sawant said.

"Haryana Chief Minister (Manohar Lal Khattar) had called me yesterday. He told me that Phogat's family members have met him. He has requested to recommend the case to the CBI, if required. The Goa government is open to handing over the case to the CBI. At present investigation is on. But if required we are ready to give case to CBI," Sawant said.

"Nobody involved (in this case) will go scot free. Those involved will go behind the bars. Cases will be filed against them. So far five persons have been arrested. We will not tolerate drugs trade in Goa," he said.

Phogat had come to Goa on August 22 and was staying at a hotel in Anjuna.

She felt uneasy on Monday night and the next morning, she was taken to the St. Anthony hospital in Anjuna where she was declared brought dead.

According to Goa police 'metamemphatamine' drug given to Sonali Phogat has been seized from the washroom of the Curlies restaurant in Anjuna-Goa.

Five people arrested in this case include her Personnel Assistant Sudhir Sangwan and his friend Sukhwinder Singh.

