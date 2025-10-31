If Rahul Gandhi Joins Campaign...NDA's Victory is Assured in Bihar: UP CM Yogi Adityanath

Ahead of Assembly elections, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took a jibe at Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and said that if he joined the Bihar election campaign, then the National Democratic Alliance (NDA's) victory would be assured. Addressing an election campaign on Friday, CM Yogi Adityanath said, "Today there is an NDA government in Bihar and Bihar is progressing and based on the foundation of good governance, we can work better for the future. If Rahul Gandhi joins the campaign, then you can take it for granted that the NDA's victory is assured." He further said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and CM Nitish Kumar, there is better infrastructure in Bihar.

Yogi Adityanath said, "In the last 20 years, the foundation for good governance has been strengthened. Your presence here indicates that the slogans of 'Jai Shri Ram' will now be raised instead of 'Lal Salaam'. A grand Ram-Janaki temple will be built in Sitamarhi, similar to Ayodhya's Ram Janmabhoomi Temple. RJD's lantern created darkness here. They used to turn off the lantern whenever they wanted and then carried out dacoity on the rights of the poor. Today, there is better road and rail connectivity in Bihar. Air connectivity is improving. Construction work on the metro has started in Patna. The inland waterway facility is progressing. Four-lane expressway is being built. Engineering and medical colleges are being inaugurated. For farmers, there is PM Kisan Samman Nidhi."

CM Yogi Adityanath urged Bihar voters to re-elect the National Democratic Alliance government in the State to ensure continued development under the guidance of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "The NDA promised in UP that it would end mafia rule and riots. In the last 8.5 years, not a single riot has taken place, and when someone tried to incite a riot, they were not only jailed but their property was confiscated and used to build homes for the poor," Adityanath said while addressing an election rally in Siwan. "For a developed India, we need a developed Bihar, and for a developed Bihar, we need an NDA government. Under the leadership of CM Nitish Kumar and the guidance of PM Modi, we must re-establish the NDA government in Bihar," he added.

Also Read: Sanjay Raut Health Scare: PM Modi Wishes Shiv Sena UBT Leader Speedy Recovery

The Chief Minister also slammed the Congress, calling them "heir of the British. As the heir to the British, Congress, following the same British tradition, first created a crisis for the entire state of Bihar. It hindered Bihar's development. Whatever was left was completely wiped out by the RJD. During the RJD's rule, crime and kidnapping had become an industry in Bihar. Anarchy and hooliganism existed in Bihar during the RJD's rule. They were creating an identity crisis for the youth of Bihar. I visited Raghunathpur the day before yesterday. 'Ek mafia wahan par phir se kabza karna chahta hai.'

In Uttar Pradesh, we've bulldozed these mafias to pieces, opening the doors of hell for them," he added. The voting for the 243-seat Bihar Assembly will be held in two phases on November 6 and 11, whereas bye-elections for eight seats across seven states and Union Territories will be held on November 11. The results for both will be declared on November 14