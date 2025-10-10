If same process is being adopted, it appears to be well-planned conspiracy: Priyanka Chaturvedi as ECI to begin SIR in West Bengal

Mumbai, Oct 10 As the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process, implemented in the run up to the Bihar Assembly elections, is now set to be introduced in West Bengal, Shiv Sena-UBT MP Priyanka Chaturvedi on Friday raised serious concerns, stating if the same process is being adopted there as done in other states, it appears to be a well-planned conspiracy and raises critical questions about the role of the Election Commission of India (ECI).

Talking to IANS, Chaturvedi said: "The manner in which this process was implemented - and the fact that it reached the Supreme Court - proves that pro-opposition voters are being strategically eliminated. In Maharashtra, anonymous voter manipulation also took place, and the fight against it is still ongoing. Similar incidents were seen in Odisha, Haryana, and Delhi, where parties like the BJD and the Aam Aadmi Party were affected. If the same method is being used in West Bengal, it certainly looks like a calculated conspiracy. It raises serious doubts about the impartiality of the Election Commission. At this point, the ECI office might as well be merged with the BJP office; it would save money."

On the turmoil within the NDA alliance in Bihar, particularly regarding dissatisfaction among some leaders, she said: "What’s happening in Bihar is part of the BJP’s long-standing strategy. They first build alliances, only to dismantle them later. In Maharashtra, our party was allied with the BJP for 25 years. As soon as they lost power, they sabotaged us in a blatant violation of the Constitution - part of a shameful and despicable conspiracy. Similar tactics were used against Ram Vilas Paswan’s party and the Shiromani Akali Dal. This proves that the BJP is interested not in partnership, but in complete dominance."

Responding to AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi’s condemnation of Prime Minister Modi’s praise for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, whom Owaisi referred to as "the world’s biggest thug", Chaturvedi said: "India’s foreign policy has always supported a two-nation approach, maintaining diplomatic ties with both Israel and Palestine. In the midst of a two-year-long conflict in West Asia, any steps towards a peace agreement should be welcomed. Every action taken by Israel should be reviewed by international institutions such as the International Court of Justice and the United Nations. India has consistently provided medical and food aid to the people of Gaza. It’s unfortunate that a negative narrative is being created around peace efforts."

Chaturvedi also responded to visiting Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi's remark that his country sees India as a close friend during a meeting with External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar.

"India and Afghanistan have shared a long-standing, cooperative relationship. India has consistently supported the Afghan people, even helping their cricket team. However, the restrictions imposed on women by the Taliban regime are deeply concerning. This government is regressing the country into backwardness. As a nation that upholds democracy, the Constitution, and equality, India must question whether long-term cooperation is possible with a regime that suppresses women’s rights."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor