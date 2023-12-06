'If someone has done wrong, punishment must be given', says Kejriwal on CAG audit of DJB

New Delhi, Dec 6 Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday ordered a Comptroller Auditor General of India (CAG) audit in the Delhi Jal Board (DJB), saying that corruption could not be tolerated.

Speaking to the media here, Kejriwal said, "We have ordered a 15 years audit for Delhi Jal Board. CAG is the largest organisation of the country, and truth will prevail. If someone has done wrong, he or she must get a punishment and if nothing, those who keep accusing us will know the truth as well."

When asked about the fund crisis for the DJB, he said, "If the government is not answerable about the whole bureaucracy, it would be difficult to run the government. Due to non-payment of salaries to Delhi Jal Board, the whole of Delhi is facing water and sewer problems."

He said that Water Minister Atishi is going to places and has found that sewers in many places have started overflowing, and there is a problem of maintenance.

"So, this needs to be sorted out. The second installment of the Delhi Jal Board is not being released, and this situation is not good," he added.

The orders came in the wake of questions being raised about the irregularities in the DJB.

Earlier, a source also mentioned that the Chief Minister has said that corruption cannot be tolerated at any cost. The source further said that the decision of CAG audit was taken in light of concerns raised about financial irregularities in Delhi Jal Board.

The source said that Delhi's Finance Department has raised concerns regarding financial mismanagement, but has not pointed out specific

The source said that CAG audit was in accordance with Section 69, DJB Act and Section 19(3), CAG (Duties, Power and Conditions of Services) Act.

