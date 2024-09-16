If Tejashwi is transparent, why fear surveillance: Bihar BJP chief bashes RJD's espionage claims

New Delhi, Sep 16 Bihar BJP President and Cabinet Minister Dilip Jaiswal on Monday launched a sharp critique against the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Leader of Opposition (LoP) in state Assembly Tejashwi Yadav over allegations of espionage.

Reacting to Tejashwi Yadav's claims, Jaiswal stated, "When someone becomes a public leader, they become public property and subject to scrutiny. Leaders must maintain transparency. If there's a perception of surveillance, it suggests the leader might be hiding something. If Tejashwi Yadav is truly transparent, why should he fear surveillance?"

The RJD leader had earlier accused the government of spying on his workers' meeting, alleging that members of the CID and Special Branch were caught taking notes.

In response, Jaiswal said, "Tejashwi Yadav's political graph has been declining, which is why he's spreading these rumours and making baseless statements. He has no other agenda but to raise caste and reservation issues."

The Bihar BJP chief also took aim at RJD for criticising the government over crime rates in Bihar.

"They have no right to protest against crime in Bihar. The RJD is considered the root cause of criminal tendencies and crime in Bihar. Before organising protest marches, they should compare crime rates from their tenure with the current situation," Jaiswal said.

He emphasised that the crime in Bihar today is a continuation of conditions under the RJD regime, but under Nitish Kumar's leadership, law and order have significantly improved.

Jaiswal also addressed recent remarks by the Imarat Shariah, a socio-religious organisation, about the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, which raised concerns over potential consequences on law and order.

In response, Jaiswal urged restraint, stating, "This is a sensitive matter. A Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) has been set up to discuss the issue. Everyone should avoid making baseless statements until the JPC presents its findings, which will be discussed in Parliament."

Discussing the idea of 'One Nation, One Election', Jaiswal described it as the BJP's vision for improving economic and time management efficiency in the country.

"Elections are constantly being conducted—whether Panchayati Raj, Assembly, or Lok Sabha. 'One Nation, One Election' is the best solution," he said.

He also briefly commented on Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's decision to resign, reminding that the Supreme Court has granted Kejriwal bail with certain conditions, which he should follow."

