"If Terrorists Asked About Religion, BJP's Hatred Politics to Blame": Sanjay Raut

In a brutal terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, 26 tourists were killed on Tuesday. Meanwhile, shocking information has come to light that these terrorists killed the tourists by asking them about their religion, making them recite the kalma and removing their clothes to prove their religious identity. While interacting with the media today, Thackeray group spokesperson and MP Sanjay Raut has made a serious allegation against the BJP. If the terrorists asked about their religion in Pahalgam, then the BJP's politics of hatred is responsible for it, Sanjay Raut alleged.

In Pahalgam, the terrorists had asked the tourists about their religion while killing them and then opened fire. When asked about this, Sanjay Raut said that if the tourists were asked about their religion while killing them, then the BJP's politics of hatred is also responsible for that. The way the politics of hatred is going on in our country, it will be reversed someday. The dirt and politics of hatred created by the BJP are responsible for what happened in Pahalgam, Sanjay Raut alleged.

This time, Sanjay Raut criticized Home Minister Amit Shah, calling him a failed Home Minister. He said that Amit Shah is a failed Home Minister. Not only me, but the entire country is demanding his resignation. Amit Shah is an inauspicious and failed Home Minister. He has no right to remain in office even for a minute. He does politics and conspiracies all day long. While this is going on, this party is being broken, that party is being broken, the entire country is being broken. Our people are being killed, and these people are involved in politics.

Sanjay Raut said that in the terrorist attack in Pahalgam yesterday, our tourists from all over the country were killed. Six people from Maharashtra were included in it. Article 370 was removed so that the Center would have complete control over Kashmir. Jammu and Kashmir was made a Union Territory. Therefore, the entire responsibility for the attack in Pahalgam yesterday lies not with the state government but with the Central government.

Why did this accident happen? The government is responsible for this; the Home Minister is responsible. This is the tourist season in Kashmir. There were two to three thousand tourists there. But not single security personnel was deployed there. But when Amit Shah landed in Srinagar, there was a convoy of about 75 cars. There were also more than 500-armed security guards. There was such a security presence for one person. But when the common people go there, there is no security system for them. The reason is that there are about 2 lakh vacant posts in our army. They want to cut down on the defense expenditure. They divert money to schemes like this beloved sister and play with the security system, claimed Sanjay Raut.

Modi and Amit Shah had said that terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir would be completely eradicated after demonetization. But terrorism is increasing, and these people are lying in Parliament. Information about the events happening there is not coming out. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah are responsible for what happened yesterday. The government is responsible. Sanjay Raut also alleged that this is the result of the way hatred is being spread in the country from West Bengal to Kashmir.